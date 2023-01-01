NEW SHIPPING VESSEL ENTERS MARKET

By Rocky Issou

As the shipping industry in PNG comes out of the cacoon of COVID-19 the volume of business is slowly increasing, while the big shipping companies have had a big slice of the market in the past with many loyal customers the story is different post Covid.

Meratus Line, an Indonesian International Shipping company has done its part in ensuring the continuous economic growth between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea by partnering with Blue Planet Logistics (BPL), as agent for the liner business in PNG.

Today major industry players PNG ports and a small delegation from the Indonesian Embassy, ICTSI South Pacific was on hand to witness the maiden entrance of Meratus into the Motukea International Terminal.

“It’s quite a significant event for us (Blue Planet Logistics) you know it’s been one where we’ve been discussing for a while, its finally here and it takes a bit of stress of us and its quite a significant thing and the impact of this trickles down to the end user.” said Richard Stegman Blue Planet Logistics National Operations Manager.

The Chief Trade operating officer for Meratus International Keith Choo spoke of the importance of entering the PNG market.

“PNG was the chosen location in early 2023 to start up expansion because we have been basing on some of the economic forecasts from all countries, and countries are focusing on how to address inflation. Having said that for us we try to launch the service and bring in more services in PNG to improve supply chain to cater for this problem.” Choo said.

The narrative now is all about the best prices for companies and individuals to get the best value for money after being hit hard during COVID.

For so long the shipping industry has been dominated by the bigger industry players, with the introduction of Meratus this gives an alternative shipping service which will certainly lower the market price for container.

Logistics and in the end benefit ordinary Papua New Guineans and boost the international trade and growth.