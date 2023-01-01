FORMATION OF TOMA-DIR LLG COUNCIL OF WOMEN

By Wasita Royal

Women from the different wards in Toma-Vunadidir Local Level Government in Gazelle District gathered at the LLG last week, for the election of a new LLG Women’s President, Secretary and Treasurer for the formation of the LLG Council of Women.

Though the amalgamated LLG Toma and Vunadidir will be separated, the women decided to have only one formation of the LLG Council for both LLGs. The newly elected Toma-Vunadidir LLG Council of Women’s President was Fancy Waragat from Wairiki 2, the Secretary- Patricia Kiaplai from Ratavul 2 and the Treasurer -Kamara Unaen from Wairiki 2.

Gazelle District Women’s Representative in the District Development Authority Board (DDA) Anne Sapat along with the LLG’s Community Development Officer Gervina Laria, took the lead in this election with the aim of forming the LLG Executives to represent their LLGs at the district level.

Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources and Member for Gazelle, Jelta Wong has been very vocal and supportive of the women folk in the district, through programs beneficial to women. According to the women’s rep, the honourable member is also pushing forth for the formation of the LLG Council of Women in all the LLGs in Gazelle District to fulfil some of his plans for women.

“For ten (10) years the women’s council has been stagnant with no programs. We have to establish these formations again in order to work together to revive what has been lost over those years,” Mrs Sapat said.

She said issues regarding women have increased over the last years where women’s voices have not been heard because the women’s council was inactive. She stated that this will be a new beginning, to start fresh and to achieve the best for the women of Toma-Vunadidir LLG.

“We have to be serious with our work for the sake of the bulk population of women in the LLG. Your participation in this gathering shows that you want to make a change and lead the way for our women in Toma-Vunadidir,” said Mrs Sapat.

She added that wards are not developing because women are not showing interest on roles they should have played in their communities for greater benefits of their children in the future. She also stated that the council of women will step out to assist to develop all women in the LLG Level first. This is also to elevate poverty in communities.

“Women are fighters in our own rights and we carry the nation on our shoulders and we have a big role to play,” she told the women.

The newly-elect President for Toma-Vunadidir LLG Council of Women Fancy Waragat said she is honored to be given this opportunity. She added that it was not a surprise for her because it has been in her heart since then for such women’s formation in the LLGs.

“I am the voice in my community but today, I am blessed to represent all women of Toma-Vunadidir as the President at the district level because I have some things to connect” the President said.

Mrs Waragat added that she would want the women to be part of the nation that is above the poverty level, therefore churches must be united, youths’ issues must be solved and all women must step out of their comfort zones to assist in the shared roles and responsibilities within other women’s groups.