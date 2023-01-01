TRUKAI DONATED TO FLOOD VICTIMS

Villagers of Rigo and Abau District in the Central Province have been affected due to heavy floods recently, leaving families homeless and without food and proper drinking water.

After seeing the need, Trukai Industries come on board to assist the Villagers from Makerupu in Rigo District and Paramana in Abau District with 2,000 kilograms of rice.

This donation will support more than 10,000 villagers who have lost their homes, gardens, and water supply in both villages.

The Chairman of Makerupu Natuna Urban Association, Kila Leka expressed that his people had lost everything.

“The people from Makerupu have lost everything, a few of our people have relocated to other villages after losing their homes to the flood waters, while many have created makeshift homes,” said Leka.

“Trukai’s rice donation will help many of our people that have lost their gardens by providing the food they need to sustain themselves,” he said.

The Interim Chairman for the Paramana Disaster Relief Group, Geno Pat, joined the Chairman of Makerupu Natuna Urban Association, expressed gratitude for the donation.

“On behalf of the people of Paramana Village, I’d like to extend our gratitude to Trukai for helping the people that truly need assistance,” said Pat.

Mr Leka echoed Pat’s sentiments describing Trukai’s donation as a blessing to the people from Makerupu Village.

“The flood relief support from your organization will go a long way in helping to subsidize food supply for our people until normalcy amongst our people is restored,” said Leka.

Trukai Industries’ Chief Executive Officer, Alan Preston said that Trukai will continue to assist the people of Papua New Guinea.

“Our support highlights our company’s strong culture and values built on the responsibility to humanity, the environment, and ethical standards,” said Preston.

“Throughout Trukai’s long and proud history, we’ve come to the aid of Papua New Guineans, which is evident through the 1997 El Nino drought, the drought in 2015, the earthquake in 2018, recent floods, landslides and the global pandemic,” Preston added.