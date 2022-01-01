Discipline and Focus sets a great pathway says Morea

Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you. Yes, I will help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. Isaiah 41:10

This is one of his favourite memory verses, and a great motivation that has kept him focused on his goals. Especially his dream of representing Papua New Guinea in the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup.

Eighteen year old Junior Morea has found sports as an avenue to keep him active and disciplined. Having been playing cricket for four years now, Junior says he dreamt of playing in the world cup and when that opportunity came to try out, he gave it his all.

“I was playing in a rugby team when I figured that I should be focusing on cricket, so I left that and joined the sport just so that I can make it to the world cup” Morea said.

Being young and determined to pursue his dreams came from a lot of encouragement from people around him.

“My family and friends including senior cricketers encouraged me to discipline myself so that I can be a better person”, said Morea.

He has come a long way, especially after completing grade 8 and seeking alternatives for a brighter future for himself. With invaluable advice and inspiration around him he was motivated.

“My role model in cricket has always been Norman Vanua because of his bowling techniques; another person I look up to is my big brother who has represented PNG in Va’a,” said Morea.

This is his first time representing PNG as a debutante for the U-19 PIH PNG Garamuts and encourages his teammates to ‘work hard and sacrifice ourselves to play for our country and families’.