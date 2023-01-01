FIRST WOMEN’S GROUP IN NAWAEB DISTRICT GET SME SEED CAPITAL

The first women’s association in Nawaeb District in Morobe Province, called Bubiang Moreng Mama Group have received five thousand kina as seed capital to support their SME activities.

The funding assistance came through the office of the Member for Nawaeb and Nawaeb District Development Authority.

According to the group president, they currently have 12,000 active members, from Mamas at Labuta LLG, Wain/Erap LLG and Nabak LLG.

Nawaeb MP Theo Pelgen said, requests for a Resource Centre will be taken into consideration for funding.

“We will send four (4) new sewing machines and 20 laplap rolls (material) to the group for the mamas to start sewing kolos for sale,” he said.

MP Pelgen said he will start to roll out SME Centres attached to school classrooms for each area in the district.

The SME Centres will allow women and youth to engage in their respective SME activities and furthermore partners will be accommodated to provide financial literacy courses and other SME trainings as well.