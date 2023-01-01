SAILORS URGED TO UPHOLD DISCIPLINE DURING DISASTER RELIEF DUTY IN BOUGAINVILLE

PNG Soldiers deployed to Bougainville have been challenged to uphold discipline at the highest level in their line of duty.

This was the key message the Chief of PNG Defense Force Major General Mark Goina gave to the sailors onboard HMPNGS Cape Gloucester on Saturday in Kokopo.

“I want to challenge each and every one of you that you are representing the people of Papua New Guinea and will be deployed to Bougainville to help deliver humanitarian relief supplies to our people of South Bougainville,” he said.

He stressed that the soldiers’ behavior and conduct must be of high standard.

“You have a duty to serve and that is the duty of care to our people,” Goina emphasized.

Commanded by Lieutenant (Navy) Brian Pohai with more than thirty sailors on board, the PNGDF Landing Craft NUS SHIP Cape Gloucester will be providing logistical support in delivering the humanitarian disaster relief items donated to the villages affected by the recent Mt Bagana eruption in Central Bougainville.

Major General Mark Goina said their deployment is a month operation however, the operation might be extended by the government due to disaster assessment and recommendations.