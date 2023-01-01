FIRST THIRTEEN FOR THE NATIONALYOUTH SOCCER LEAGUE

Following the launch of the National Youth Soccer League yesterday, PNGFA announced the first 13 football clubs that will be competing head to head to head in this league.

The National Youth League Competitions will kick-off in Lae and Port Moresby for a start in the Northern and Southern Conferences.

Teams in the Northern Conference include; Northern Teens FC, Sepik FC, PS United F, Madang FC, Ramu Sugar FC, FC Golpu Stones and Radza FC

Teams in the Southern Conference include; Hekari United FC, Souths Aporo FC, Port Moresby Strikers FC, Kempa FC, FC Genesis and PRK Central Amoana FC.

Round games will begin on Sunday the 18th of this month.