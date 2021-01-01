Brothers crowned as Sports Tok Winners

Wrapping up two hectic days of competition the 2021 Sports Tok 7s concluded with the Kramer Ausenco Brothers of Port Moresby claiming the Cup, defeating Sisilpak 19 – 05 in the final.

The 2021 Sports Tok 7s concluded on a high note on Sunday at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby.

After Finishing as runners up in the two previous tournaments, Brothers finally got their hands on the cup defeating Silsilpak.

Brothers Captain, Arthur Clement said it was an exciting feeling for his team to claim the title after two attempts in the previous tournaments.

“We finally managed to win the cup after 2 attempts, this time it took us only 2 weeks to train and after we are grateful that our hard work paid off”.

“A lot of the boys in the team are both 7s and 15s rugby players so that was to our advantage, with that experience, will pulled it through”, said Clement.

Capping off a successful tournament, the K.A Brothers Captain was also awarded as the ‘Paul Joseph Player of the tournament’.

As a PNG Pukpuk rep in both rugby 7s and 15s formats, Clement used his experience to lead the line for Brothers.