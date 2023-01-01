FERGUSON SUPPORTS LAMATLIK

By Tamara Pia Agavi

An Australian, Education & Migration group, Ferguson signed a Memorandum of Understanding between a local land owner group from Lihir to provide education and skills training to locals from the island.

Ferguson Education & Migration specializes in providing world class education and visa services, especially to students who wish to pursue international studies.

The Ferguson group is working on the Government Policy, leaving no one behind, and aims to work with students who have not made it into tertiary institutions, to give them a second chance in furthering their studies.

Kay Galamo, General Manager of Lamatlik Investments Limited from Lihir Island has come on board with the Ferguson group to provide the education trainings and skills in social professions that he believes is lacking in the country.

Ferguson’s Chief Operating Officer Arava Ravu said that Ferguson offers 500 skills trainings that are Australian certified courses in social services, trade courses and other educational training.

Galamo added that the collaboration between Ferguson and Lamatlik is important for locals on Lihir especially education and skills in the social service profession. Galamo went on to say that locals from Lihir need a future plan if the mine ever stops operating, and that this is a great opportunity for Lihirian’s.

Lawrence Rausim, Managing Director and CEO of MRL Capital Limited which is the Trustee of the Lihirians Equity Trust, said that moving forward, all other Lihir owned entities will also come on board to support Ferguson in their move to bring quality education to the mining island.

This partnership between Lamatlik Investment Limited and Ferguson will enable many locals from Lihir to gain skills and knowledge from a reputable international institution.

All information on the program offered through the Ferguson Education and Migration Group can be found on their website.