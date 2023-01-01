EAST NEW BRITAIN PROVINCE TO HOST UPCOMING NATIONAL FISHERIES REGIONAL MEETINGS

East New Britain Province will be hosting two Fisheries Regional Meetings expected to take place between this month and September, a first for the province.

The Special Pacific Islands Fisheries Ministerial Meeting and the Regional Media Workshop on Tuna from 28th August till 05th September 2023.

An advanced team from the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) and the Fisheries Minister’s Office are in the Province for preparatory arrangement towards hosting these vital regional meetings in consultation with the East New Britain Provincial Administration (ENBPA).

The delegation is headed by Executive Manager for Provincial Support & Industry Development, Jonathan Manieva and first Secretary from the Fisheries Minister’s Office, Api Kassam.

ENB Provincial Administrator, Mr. Levi Man expressed gratitude for NFA and Fisheries Minister for choosing the Province to host the international events.

He said the Province has hosted regional events and workshops in the past years with success, with the most recent being the Regional ICT Ministerial Meeting earlier this year.

He assured that ENBPA will partner with NFA and private sector, event manager to host and deliver these significant regional Fisheries events.

PA Mano, highlighted that ENB Province endeavors and proposes to support and promote the national government and NFA’s vision to develop enabling infrastructure and improve industry operating environment through the embarked Rabaul Regional Fisheries Service Centre and Hub Development (Rabaul Tuna Terminal) project.

Mr. Mano also accentuated that Rabaul harbor hosts major fish Tran-shipping activities in the Region which attracts foreign fishing vessels from around the globe to sail into Rabaul port for fish transfer activities and general provisions.