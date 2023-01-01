43 STEM STUDENTS ACCEPTED TO STUDY IN USA

Forty three (43) students from Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme at the six National Schools of Excellence have been accepted into universities in the USA. Among 55 originally selected, 12 students have chosen to continue their university studies in Papua New Guinea, bringing the total to 43 students embarking on this exciting journey.

This was announced by the Prime Minister James Marape when handing over passports, visas, and university documents to the 43 students, 15 of whom are female, in Port Moresby.

Prime Minister Marape emphasized their importance to Papua New Guinea and encouraged them to seize the opportunity before them.

“You were chosen among many, and I congratulate each and every one of you,” he affirmed.

“Do not underestimate the significance of this opportunity bestowed upon you by your nation. You are trailblazers, paving the way for younger Papua New Guineans. America offers boundless opportunities – make the most of them while staying true to yourselves.”

Prime Minister Marape expressed gratitude to Education Minister Jimmy Uguro, Secretary Dr Uke Kombra and the dedicated team at the Department of Education who made this achievement possible. He also extended appreciation to those working behind the scenes, including Dr Clement Waine, who played a key role in integrating STEM into the National Schools of Excellence curriculum.

The students were nurtured at the Sogeri, Kerevat, Aiyura, Passam, Port Moresby, and Wawin National Schools of Excellence. The students are set to depart for USA next week.