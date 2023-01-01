Since 2016, PNG Fashion and Design Week has been able to deliver key messages through its runway. The runway this year will be themed, “FASHION FOR PEACE.”

More than 50 students at the University of Papua New Guinea are participating in this year’s PNG Fashion and Design Week, set for the 19th of August 2023 at the Stanley Hotel.

In preparation for the runway come August, these students are receiving much needed training and mentoring.

Founder and CEO of the PNG Fashion and Design Week Runway, Mrs Janet Sios is impressed to see the interest that has picked up in the last couple of months by students at the University, who are keen about learning new ways of designing clothes and walking down the runway for the very first time.

As a stepping stone towards holding this major runway in August this year, the creative art students at the University were commended for their effort in organizing their own fashion runway last month with the help of their lecturers.

Mrs Sios was pleased to also award 3 top female student designers from this runway, who will now be taking part in this year’s major runway on the 19th of August while also giving out certificates to all those who had participated in making this University runway a success.

The PNGFDW has plans to introduce the PNG Fashion Designers’ Scholarships in 2023 – 2024, which will include the sponsoring of school fees, airfares, standard boarding and lodging fees for two designers to study abroad.

This program will be targeting courses and programs that are not available in the country and will likely encourage more advancements in the production of authentic fashion design products.

Another plan is to create a “PNG Fashion Now” magazine that will promote local fashion works locally and to the world through the displaying PNG’s local talents, promoting cultural products in design as well inspiring emerging and upcoming fashion designers.