AIRLINERS RESUME NORMAL FLIGHT SCHEDULE

Papua New Guinea’s Airlines Companies, Air Niugini and PNG Air have reduced their flights due to fuel rationing which was caused by the shortage of Foregin Exchange currency.

This has affected flights in the last 24 hours as there was not enough Aviation fuel supplied by the supplier Puma Energy.

However, after discussions and negotiation with the supplier, the fuel supply resume all daily normal requirements and flights also resumed normal schedule as of this morning, Sunday 23rd of July, 2023.

In a statement released “PNG Air is pleased to advise its customers and the travelling public that the airline has received advice from the fuel supplier that they have resumed normal fuel service across the country. Passengers can now travel with confidence.”

Meanwhile Air Niugini also released a statement confirming the normal flight schedule starting today after fuel supplier Puma Energy agreed to restore daily fuel requirements.

Air Niugini Acting Chief Executive Officer Gary Seddon said, “Air Niugini is relieved that normal flight operations will resume. We sincerely regret the travel disruption caused, but we hope that our customers understand, the situation was beyond our control. We sincerely hope this issue can now be resolved permanently, for the benefit of all concerned”

“These situations are very challenging, and our team worked diligently and professionally.We are delighted with the resumption of services.” Seddon said.