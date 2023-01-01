FACILITY BOOST FOR NADZAB RESCUE TEAM

The Rescue Fire Fighting (RFF) Team at Nadzab Airport in Lae, Morobe Province is now operating out of a newly built Fire Station.

This newly constructed fire station has been built with modern design and optimized systems to boost fire fighting operations.

In addition, a new Airport Rescue Fire Truck, the Rescue 3, was handed over to the RFF Team during the commissioning of the new fire station by NAC Acting Managing Director Joseph Tupiri and the NAC Senior Management Team.

The National Airport Corporation (NAC) released that the upgrade was to enable RFF to effectively and efficiently respond to emergencies concerning the people and aircrafts.

Jointly funded by the Government of Papua New Guinea and Japanese International Cooperation Agency-ODA Loan, this newly constructed fire station was built as part of the Nadzab Airport Redevelopment Project (NARP).

NAC affirmed that once the project is completed, Nadzab airport will serve as an alternative International Airport to Jackon’s Airport in Port Moresby.

The facility upgrade is a part of the NAC Management’s Commitment to ensuring safe operations in compliant to regulatory requirements.