SEASONAL WORKERS FOR NEW ZEALAND

Papua New Guinea will be sending 1000 seasonal workers for employment under the Labour Mobility Program to New Zealand, which represents a massive quota increase from the 81 who are currently employed.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Justin Tkatchenko announced this after his virtual conference meeting with the authorities of the New Zealand Government.

Minister Tkatchenko said the objective of increasing the number of Papua New Guinean seasonal workers has been achieved.

Minister Tkatchenko acknowledged the New Zealand Government for the support in offering1000 spaces which had become vacant when Samoa was removed from the supply line.

He said Papua New Guinea is ready to participate in a bigger and better way to fill that employment gap and are confident to meet the labour demand in New Zealand.

The meeting agreed to commence preparations for PNG workers to be sent to New Zealand as soon as practicable given Papua New Guinea’s keen interest to increase its numbers in the Recognized Seasonal Employers (RSE) Scheme.

It was agreed in the virtual conference that an officer would be assigned and be based at the New Zealand High Commission in Port Moresby to be responsible for processing the travel arrangements of workers.

The conference also highlighted concerns about travel arrangements with consideration for further discussions with relevant authorities from Papua New Guinea to introduce direct flights to New Zealand.