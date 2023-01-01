MP ATTENDS CRIMINAL JUSTICE FORUM

Minister for Justice and the Attorney-General, Pila Niningi attended the Criminal Justice Forum, held in Tokyo Japan from 13th to 14th February 2023.

The forum was for Asia Pacific for International Cooperation on Crimes and Offender Treatment and Rehabilitation providing an opportunity for PNG to partner with other countries and development partners for this regard.

“The treatment of offenders is an area that PNG needs assistance with. Especially with respect to developing appropriate programs and infrastructure to meet minimum standards for purposes of rehabilitation”, said the Minister.

“At this forum, PNG hopes to share its experiences in mutual legal assistance and treatment and rehabilitation of offenders. It also looks forward to learn from its colleagues in the region”, Niningi added

Minister Niningi’s participation at the Forum gives PNG assurance of doing its best to implement the Kyoto Declaration and the Tokyo Rules.

The Minister’s participation was sponsored by the Ministry of Japan. The other countries and development partners that participated were Timor Leste, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, China, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, USA, Vietnam, ASEAN, UNODC and other United Nations Asia and Far East Institute for Prevention of Crime and the Treatment of Offenders (UNAFEI).