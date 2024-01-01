ENGA PROVINCE HOSTS ITS SECOND TOURISM MEET AMIDST TRIBAL FIGHTING

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Enga Provincial Tourism Bureau held its second meeting of the year in Wabag yesterday.

It was conducted at the modern state of the art Enga Take Anda Museum with the Provincial Director for Commerce and Tourism, Margaret Potane taking the lead in setting the focus on the growth of tourism in the province regarding of the ongoing tribal fighting in certain parts of the province.

Mrs. Potane is confident of tourism growth as Enga Province is a tourism destination preferred by both international and national tourists.

She admitted that only certain parts of the province are experiencing tribal fighting, and assured the national government and international media of the hospitality and uniqueness in character, customs and traditions the province exclusively offers.

The focus of the meeting was on the Vision Plan for the Enga Provincial Tourism Bureau to promote Tourism in Enga Province.

A member of the Enga Provincial Tourism Bureau, Miok Ala said that in the dark, light shines brighter and so the growth of tourism is sustainable and must be promoted to socially and economically benefit accordingly.

“In this dark days of Enga, light will still shine. Let’s discuss solutions then problems,” Ala said.

He added that it needs an appropriate strategic intervention plan in law and order sector and every other sectors for a better Enga.

“We can’t let tribal fighting of few tribes in a district deface the good face of Enga Province. Enga is a big province guided by strong moral values and traditional guidelines that defines the true culture of Enga,” he emphasized.

Renowned media personality, Tania Bale was the Special Guest of Honor who shared her ideas and experiences in promoting the growth of tourism in the province.