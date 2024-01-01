WABAG- LAIAGAM ROAD NETWORK NEARS COMPLETION

Picture: Work on widening the Sopas- Yokonda-Laiagm Road in progress. Gravelling will commence thereafter.

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Sopas-Yokonda- Laiagam road project is one of a total of 18 road projects built by the Wabag District Development Authority (WDDA) since 2018 that is nearing completion anytime this year.

Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom expressed commitment to ensure this vital road is complete and accessible to the people by the end of this year.

“This road is part of the “Wabag Rural Road Network Program” we’re building with our infrastructure grants,” Minister Lino said.

The second term MP also announced the completion of the Yule River Bridge which was open for use a month ago with vehicles accessible Laiagam in the newly created Lagaip District in less than an hour time.

“The bridge has been completed. The team is now widening the road before graveling begins hopefully by end of this week,” Minister Lino said.

The People’s Party parliamentary leader mentioned that access is one of the most important “enablers ”as identified and promulgated by the Medium Term Development Plan III.

“All other services will flow when you have good access. Even if government doesn’t reach out, people will reach in for services themselves,” the MP said.

He added that people by nature are resilient and can help themselves in which the government must remove all physical barriers that hinder them so they can be able rise up accordingly.

“Equity is one of the basic tenet of the Preamble of the Constitution espoused through the National Goals and Directive Principles. Providing an equal and level platform for all people so people can have equal access and opportunities to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is a basic requirement for any government.” Minister Lino said.

He further stated that life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are inalienable rights bestowed on man by God and denial of these rights would be deemed as a dereliction of any Government’s fiduciary responsibility and therefore, a blatant contravention of the Social Contract the government makes with the people.

“Basic services are part of human rights and must be provided by any legitimate government diligently,” Minister Lino said.

He said he is optimistic and determined to ensure all council wards throughout the district are accessible by roads towards the end of 2027.