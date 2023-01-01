EMMANUEL PERSEVERE

By Jim John

Growing up in a settlement within the Port Moresby city has not been always good to the aspiring accountant.

Emmanuel Tipitape, aged 24 who hails from Enga Province endured hardship to have a better life in the future.

Real life struggles such as less water supply, power outages, limited food and housing problem among others has contributed to less concentration in home studies.

Despite these experiences and struggles, Emmanuel focused in studies to achieve his dream.

He said dealing with numbers and statistics and doing accounting has been his dream back in secondary school.

After completing his primary education at the Vavaroko Primary School and Kaugere Primary School in Port Moresby in years 2008 to 2013, Emmanuel continued to do secondary studies at the Kilakila Secondary School from 2014 to 2017.

“When I was doing Grade 12, I really wanted to get into finance.” he said.

“My parents were teachers so I did not attend elementary school. I used to read my parents work at home such as student text books and learning materials. That boosted my confidence and understanding in home studies so in 2008 my parents took me to Kaugere Primary School and enrolled me to do grade 3.” said Emmanuel.

In 2018, he was selected to the University of Papua New Guinea to take Business Foundation studies and continued to take Banking and Finance in 2019.

“With the qualification that I have, I would participate in banking and finance, management and to help people in their savings and corporate financing and too would contribute to the country’s development in terms of banking services, financial advice, economic management among others.” he said.

On April 24th 2023, he graduated in Bachelor of Accounting at the University of Papua New Guinea.

Emmanuel encourages other students in the country to prioritize education to achieve their dreams and goals too.

He said real life situations such as financial problems, health, lack of advise, family problem and others can cause distraction to focus on school work, however, students must be brave to overcome these challenges and do their best in studies.

“Whatever you want to be in near future, always remember to put God first and He will lead you through your life journey. Always be obedient to your parents and guardians so that your life may go well.” the newly graduate said in confidence.

True to his dream of profession, Emmanuel is currently employed with the Investment Bank as their analyst, and is also a stockbroker with the JMP security firm in Port Moresby.