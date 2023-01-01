WAPENAMANDA FIRST DISTRICT IN ENGA PROVINCE TO PAY GST TO THE NATIONAL GOVERNMENT

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Wapenamanda District Development Authority (WDDA) paid a total of K540,000 in Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the Internal Revenue Commission (IRC) setting a benchmark in the province for other districts to follow suit.

IRC Enga Provincial Manager Mr.Steven Peris was in Wapenamanda last week to formally present the TIN Certificate to the WDDA Chairman and Vice Minister for Works and Highways Hon.Miki Kaeok paving way for business houses and companies operating in the district to pay their Goods and Services Tax (GST) directly to the IRC.



Peris announced that the Enga Provincial Administration through the Finance Management Division has been implementing the Section 65 (a) of the GST Act 2003 since 2018 and the Wapenamanda District Development Authority has come on board starting this year.

Manager Peris also revealed in front of Vice Minister Kaeok that Wapenamanda is the leading district in terms of individuals engaging in forming small companies and business groups to participate in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and it was an economic boost for the district when the Wapenamanda District Development Authority is implementing its SME policy starting this year.



Peris acknowledged the Enga Provincial Government (EPG) for remitting K11.44 million to the IRC in its GST component last month which was the highest in the country followed by the East Sepik Province with K390,000.



Peris appealed to the other elected MPs of the province to follow the precedence set by the Wapenamanda District Development Authority accordingly.