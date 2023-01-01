POLICE MAINTAIN PRESENCE AFTER CEASEFIRE IN THE AMBUM VALLEY OF ENGA PROVINCE

By Mortimer Yangharry



The ceasefire of the year long political related tribal warfare between the notorious Akol clan and the Komban clan both from the Ambum LLG in the Kompiam Ambum Open Electorate in Enga Province was successfully reach last month.



Joint coordination by the Enga Provincial Acting Administrator Mr.Sandis Tsaka and tireless voluntary work by prominent local businessman Cr.Paul Kurai with the support of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary and the PNG Defence Force has resulted in the ceasefire with the police currently camping at the Kundis Primary School grounds in the Ambum LLG monitoring the security and general ceasefire enforcement orders on the ground.



Enga Provincial Rural Police Commander Senior Inspector Richard Koki confirmed with EMTV News that his men are on the ground ensuring the warring factions do not break preventive orders issued to both parties during the ceasefire.



Rural commander Koki acknowledged Senior Constable Paul Pani who is the Officer in Charge of the Ambum LLG Ceasefire Operations along with his Fox 322 members on the ground for maintaining neutrality and general order since the ceasefire.



“Your visibility at Ambum is greatly appreciated by the Ambum LLG community as well as myself as the Rural Commander Enga,” Commander Koki said.



Senior Inspector Koki said that the mobility, presence patrol and community service of the Fox 322 members on the road side truly maintains the constabulary’s status quo in the area as this is a service that will win the hearts and minds of the tribal communities living in and around the affected Ambum LLG area.



Rural Commander Koki reiterated the call for community partnership with the police as more work needs to be done in the affected valley.



The second peace meeting between the Akol clan and the Komban clan will take place later this month as scheduled at the provincial police headquarters area as peace negotiations continue with the Akol clan plus its allies alongside the Komban clan and its allies.