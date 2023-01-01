ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS RECEIVE EDUCATIONAL KITS

Ten selected elementary schools in the North Fly District of Western Province received valuable educational kits worth K76,000 from Tutuwe Ara Women and Children’s Association and the Nima Ara Women and Children’s Association of the Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) from the Ok Tedi Development Foundation.

The presentation and training for the teachers to use the equipment was facilitated by Save the Children PNG (SCPNG) through the All Children Reading (ACR) Program.

According to Save the Children PNG Area Manager, Stanley Kumasimba, the mobile phones are installed with the latest technology of interactive learning and teaching materials containing videos and basic phonics presented in Tok Pisin and English.

Mr Kumasimba advised the teachers that an evaluation would follow to monitor the project and also provide recommendations to the women associations if the project was viable and could be extended to more schools in the Western Province.

An elementary school teacher Mrs Joan Gabriel of Matkomnai Elementary School expressed appreciation for the support.

“Because we don’t have access to power, we are limited to the resources we have available, using projectors and useful technology to teach is a challenge for us rural schools, however now having this solar generator kit to charge and power the devices is what we teachers have longed for,” she said.

Teachers were encouraged to take good care of the high-tech equipment and its accessories as they are expensive for the benefit of the school children.

Representing the associations, vice President for Tutuwe Ara Mrs Serah Meroke, acknowledged the support from Save the Children and Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) for delivering these education kits.