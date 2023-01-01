NEW NZ HIGH COMMISSIONER TO PNG ARRIVES

On behalf of Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister James Marape welcomed the new New Zealand resident High Commissioner to PNG H.E. Peter Zwart in Port Moresby yesterday.

Commissioner Zwart replaced the outgoing Commissioner Philip Taula who served in PNG for almost four years since 2019.

During the meet with Prime Minister Marape, Commissioner Zwart presented his letter of introduction from his Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to formally assume his role.

PM Marape acknowledged New Zealand’s relationship with PNG

“New Zealand is an important development partner to PNG, and your presence here indicates a solid working relationship between our countries.

“New Zealand’s emergence as a first world economy is something I have been following closely, in particular, I took interest in the sudden resignation of former Prime Minister Ardern, who was a champion in pursuing not only New Zealand’s interest, but the Pacific region as a whole,” Marape said.

The New Zealand High Commissioner Zwart impressed PM Marape by responding in tok pisin “Thank yu tru lo welkamim mi lo displa country blo yu, mi hamamas lo kam lo PNG lo strongim relationship blo New Zealand na PNG.”

PM Marape conveyed his appreciation to High Commissioner Zwart for responding in Tok Pisin and mentioned that this small gesture is a testament of the strong bond between PNG and New Zealand.

Prime Minister Marape thanked NZ for its continued assistance to PNG and looks forward to exploring areas of cooperation, where New Zealand can assist PNG, especially in boosting its agriculture-based economy and other areas in the renewable sector.

“PNG is a mining-based economy, and under my government, I am looking at ways to diversify PNG’s economy by improving the agriculture, fisheries and forestry sectors to make our economy more sustainable.

“I am also looking at reviving discussions I had with former Prime Minister Ardern during my official visit to New Zealand in 2020.

“In particular, I am interested in improving the performance of PNG SoE’s by having senior statesmen of New Zealand to participate in PNG SoE Boards, including discussing possible areas in which PNG can learn from the NZ Public Service Model to assist with the ongoing PNG Public Sector Reform to make it leaner and more efficient.

“Furthermore, I would like to expand the current arrangements under the Regional Seasonal Employer, to cater for skilled technical professionals to work and train in New Zealand,” PM Marape said.

Prime Minister Marape added that, PNG will be interested in engaging an eminent person from NZ to assist with the Bougainville Post Referendum Process, given New Zealand’s experience and historical participation during the Bougainville crisis.