RURAL ELECTRIFICATION PROJECT CONTINUES IN WABAG DISTRICT

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Wabag District Development Authority (WDDA) is continuing to roll out its rural electrification project starting this week.



Over the weekend, locals living along the Aiyel Valley road assisted in tree cutting and vegetation clearance in preparation for stringing power line from Lakopenda to Taekenda villages respectively.



The area never had any access road until the Wabag Open MP and Health Minister prioritized the construction of the Aiyel Valley road in his first term in office.



Almost 13 villages along the Aiyel Valley road will benefit from this rural electrification project. The Aiyel Valley is predominantly known for its high yield of coffee cultivation and production and is home to a large area of fertile organic soil producing a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables.



The Aiyel Valley is made up of an approximate population of 10,000 men, women and children and is located along the district’s electoral borders of Wabag and Wapenamanda Open Electorates respectively.



The Wabag District Development Authority is committed to rollout the rural electrification project to all villages along the other seven (7)rural road links already built throughout the electorate.