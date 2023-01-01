EHP SCHOOL INSPECTORS BOOSTED LOGISTICALLY

Eastern Highlands Provincial Government assisted school inspectors with vehicles to ensure effective inspections are carried out in all schools in eight districts of the province.

EHP Governor Simon Sia yesterday presented the five Suzuki vehicles urged the inspectors to take ownership of the vehicles and ensure the vehicles are serving its purpose.

“These five vehicles are for five districts; we will work hard to purchase for the other three districts” Governor Sia said.

“As long as the provincial administration is running good, managed well by having good governance, we will save our money to buy two cars each for the eight districts school inspectors to use. That is our aim and goal and we are working to achieve this by next year” he added.

Governor said the government is taking education seriously that is why education is getting a big budget allocation in the 2023 provincial budget.

Education Division Director Albert Wesley also pointed out that education division is working around the clock to provide necessary support to school inspectors and teachers to ensure there is a conducive learning environment for all students.

“Education is the fundamental basis of development therefore education division is stable to partner and move the province forward” Albert said.

“We are ready to promote the mission and vision of the districts, MPs and the provincial government for the good of our people”.

A total of K500, 000 from the PSIP Grant has been used to purchase these vehicles.