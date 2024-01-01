EDUCATION MINISTER APPEALS TEACHERS REFRAIN FROM GOING ON STRIKE OVER OUTSTANDING 3% CPI

Pictured: Minister for Education, Lucas Dekena (File Image)

Minister for Education, Lucas Dekena is appealing to all teachers in the National Education System to refrain from going on strike over their outstanding 3% CPI payment.

“In our quest to make teaching a prestigious profession, our teachers must understand our position and must remain professional and not to follow the recent blackmail tactic by others”. The Education Minister stated.

Minister Dekena expressed noting the PNG Teachers Association (PNGTA) President’s call to the government giving until the end of this month (April) to address the issue or PNGTA will resort to going back to the Industrial Registrar and at the same time engage their lawyer to file enforcement Court Order to get the 3% and other claims paid by the government.

“The Treasury Department has already made available funds to pay our teachers as per the MOA that was signed between the PNGTA, Teaching Service Commission (TSC) and the Department of Personnel Management in December 2023,” Mr. Dekena said.

He said that the government is committed to the MOA and the Department of Education and the Teaching Service Commission are continuously liaising with Finance, Treasury and DPM to implement the agreement.

“I would like to confirm that the 3% CPI for teachers has not been implemented yet. The Department and the provinces are currently administering the resumption exercise; processing of Resumption of Duty Summary Sheets (RODSS) that is why some teachers are paid their higher duty allowances, mining allowances and or responsibility allowances especially for head teachers, managers, and principals”. Dekena said.

The Minister further stated that the pay date targeted by the Department of Finance in consultation with DOE and TSC to implement the 2023 and 2024 3% CPI is from pay#10, pay date May 17, 2024.

He assured every teacher will be informed of the progress and full implementation of the MOA in due course.