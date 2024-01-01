18 COMPUTERS DONATED TO OKIUFA PRIMARY SCHOOL IN GOROKA, EASTERN HIGHLANDS PROVINCE

By Vicky Baunke

Located in Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province Okiufa primary school recently received a donation of 18 computers from the Lite Haus International with a goal in assisting to boost education services among schools throughout the country.

Okiufa primary students and teachers described the initiative as historic, timely and an unexpected blessing for the school with the donation of computers valued at more than K150 000.

The Primary School is among 30 schools in the Eastern Highlands province to be recipients of the computers.

Lite Haus International has assisted more than 22 000 students in 253 schools in PNG since its inception in 2017 with e- library desktops not only in PNG to help learning among schools.

The computers presented to Okiufa primary will benefit a total of 1700 student population at the school.

The computers were received by the Eastern Highlands Senior Inspector Mr. Mupe Kaupa and the Teaching Services Commission Chairman Mr. Fransis Alua on behalf of the schools.

Okiufa Primary School Head Teacher, Mr. Gabriel Mek described the occasion as an unexpected blessing for the school with the increasing technology and need for technical advancement at the primary level of teaching at schools.

He said the students have an existing IT subject already being taught at the school with a computer lab lacking computers, hence the donations of the computers is timely and will go a long way to contributing to the quality of learning for students at the school with strict rules and class schedules to ensure every student at the school can have access to the computers to further enhance their computing skills.

According to the Lite Haus International technical team, the desktops have an offline E- library and over 1000 educational books and encyclopedias installed in the computers that will help students access all educational information essential to learning.