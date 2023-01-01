Schools in Western Province access TFF funds

By Jim John

Schools in Western Province already have the funding into their accounts the Tuition Fee Free education support from the National Government released last week.

Provincial Education Advisor Mr Charlie Buia has confirmed with EMTV News today that schools are now accessing the funds for term one to operate this academic year.

“Schools have received their first quarter funding and also the outstanding project fees for previous years were also paid a week ago.” he said.

He clarified to teachers, school principals, students and parents in Western Province that TFF fundings of the other three terms this academic year will also be given by the National Government to ensure students are educated.

Mr Buia says schools within the province who have not submitted their Enrolment Data in the last two years were not paid.

He says the Provincial Education Board (PEB) is aware of this issue and advised the management team of respective schools who have missed out to must submit the enrolment data.

It is understood the National Government has allocated a total of K766.4 million for the 2023 academic year.

Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra in a recent media statement confirmed released of K191.6 million to all schools in the National Education System last week.

He clarified that the amount (K766.4 million) given by the National Government will be used on a termly basis.

The secretary mentioned that of the K191.6 million, a sum of K151.6 million was released as part of term one payment and K40 million for project fees.