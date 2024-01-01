EASTERN HIGHLANDS PROVINCE PASSES BUDGET FOR 2024

By: Vicky Baunke

THE Eastern Highlands Provincial government has passed a budget of K432, 082 ,300 on Friday at the Muriso house of assembly in Goroka under the chairmanship of Eastern Highlands Governor Simon Sia marking it the second budget passed under his current leadership.

Present during the passing of the budget were PEC members, LLG Presidents other senior public servants and a total of 7 local MPs who were present except, Okapa MP Saki Sonoma who was the only MP not present during the budget sitting.

As Chairman of the PEC Governor Simon Sia, presented the budget to the house of assembly and its members highlighting its priority areas while also giving brief of last year’s budget of K449 307 050m.He described the current budget for this year was only figures and having to receive more than half of the budget into the province is a challenge.

Governor Sia gave a run down on the budget stating alot of challenges were faced in the implementation of last year’s budget including the public administration system, implementation of infrastructure in the province through the National Procurement commission (NPC) and the processes to execute major projects was very slow resulting in projects being carried over to another year and roll over funds.

Governor Sia explained that the unexpended funds from past years in roll over funds are unavoidable for many reasons which includes late release of warrants and remittance advice from the department of treasury and finance, PIP funds governed by another act of parliament, public service machinery being under staffed and the treasury process needing revitalising and decentralised.

He said this year 2024 will be a ‘year of implementation’ focusing on expending the roll-over funds on assigned projects carried forward from last year and again in 2024 budget cycle to reduce roll over funds including K31m roll over funds from the PIP programs.

He onbehalf of the people of Eastern Highlands province acknowledged the National government, the department of treasury and department of finance for their continued support in issuing warrants and cash fund certificates throughout last year and into this year and gifting additional PMs intervention support grants to the province.

Mr Sia said with the province having few sources of internal revenue it was the government’s duty to explore into areas to generate more revenue which he is working closely with fellow MPs to create policies to establish MOAs with neighbouring Provinces and legislations to create opportunities for much needed internal revenue.

However, some of these areas included the:

– Kainantu Mine Royalties and Tax Credit Scheme

– MVIL MOA arrangements

– Road Traffic Authority (RTA) MOA arrangements

– Papua LNG Development forum this year

– GST remittance to the province.

Mr Sia said the policy priorities for this year will be focused is districts as part of service delivery pathway and rural growth push to make the 8 districts fully operational and functional under his political term that would require support from all the 8 MPs. Other priority areas included Health, Education Agriculture and Economics, Law and order and Road infrastructure.

Mr Sia said it is the desire of his government that the budget of the province can be able to roll out much needed projects and activities more efficiently and effectively throughout the year with focused outcomes each year to reach its goals which is to ‘improve lives, generate the economic opportunities for the people and bring forth much needed services closer to the rural populace.’

Mr Sia stated that the aspirations of the government can be achieved through collaborative efforts by pulling resources together between leaders, Bureaucrats, public servants and the private and non -government community based partners. He concluded that the amount was only figures and getting more than half budget into the province will need cooperation among all leaders.

Henganofi MP Robert Atiyafa who was first to respond on the budget highlighted the importance of a 5 year development plan that all district will have to have in alignment with the province and national government as a road map for service delivery as he fired on public servants.

Also in support of comments raised by Mr Atiyafa was Obura Wonenara MP John Boito and Goroka MP Aiye Tambua to ensure dicipline among public servants in the administration to do their jobs effectively with accountability to ensure that the plans of the government is being implemented accordingly to its people. The Eastern Highlands Provincial Budget for 2024 is expected to be presented to the National government this week.