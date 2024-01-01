YOUTH INDUCTION CEREMONY

By: Jim John

More than 200 church members and youths from the Drimdamesuk Seventh Day Adventist Church along the Fly River, North Fly District of Western Province have been encouraged to be light bearers to others in their community.

They are being told to support youth ministries in church and also help other people in their villages.

Little children ages 3 to 10 years old, youths and church parents participated in the induction ceremony on Saturday.

Under its youth program, this ceremony signifies active participation for all members to attend Pathfindering classes, be involved in church programs and also outreach ministries in reaching out to others who are in need of salvation, and physical needs commencing this week going forward.

Youths, Ambassadors, Pathfinders and Adventurers are being told to share God’s Word to people that will help them to live a good life.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, the Pathfinder Coordinator for SDA Churches in North Fly District, Kaiwag Kadiba emphasize the importance of youth ministries in church and in the community.

He encouraged youths to help their villages through sharing the Word of God to their fellow friends, participate in any organized community service with skills,and knowledge acquired both at the school and church.

He further mentioned youths are the backbone and future leaders of church and the community, therefore encouraging them to be involved in youth ministries is better which will empower them to reliase their skills and talents to be productive citizens, become good leaders and change for better future.

Parents who officiated at the event are advised to discipline their children at homes and help raised their children with Christian values and principles that can also contribute to achieve better education in return to change their community, district, Western Province and the country as a whole.

Drimdamesuk Adventist Church goers have been urged to continue to share the Word of God to people in other rural villages along the Fly River particularly in East Awin villages.