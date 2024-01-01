GOROKA MP FIRES ON PUBLIC SERVANTS DURING 2024 PROVINCIAL ASSEMBLY BUDGET SITTING

By Vicky Baunke

Goroka MP Aiye Tambua has called on the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) to investigate the conduct of Public Servants in the Eastern Highlands Province. The MP relayed this during the passing of 2024 Provincial budget in Goroka last Friday.

He called on the Governor Simon Sia to invite ICAC into the province to check reports made public of some public servants operating businesses whilst serving the Government.

Mr Tambua said it is in the interest of the public to know how these public servants acquire and accumulate monetary resources to build their empires and businesses.

He said if public servants are found to be stealing from the Government to do what they have done, they must be prosecuted and ICAC was established by the Government for this sole purpose.

He said ICAC’s prevention work is aimed at practicing transparent ethical leadership to ensure a culture of high-performance standards to foster anti-corruption culture and establish comprehensive and workable anti-corruption systems and processes.

Tambua also thanked Governor Sia for supporting the Goroka district with K1 million school fee subsidies last year and counterpart funding of upgrade and sealing of rural roads in Goroka district including the counter funding of the building of accommodation facilities for police, who serve the entire province.

He also said that law and order is a ticking time bomb and not only police but local level governments (LLGs) must be empowered to control law and order issues at the district level.

MP Tambua also called on landowners in Goroka to stop selling land to outsiders especially from upper highlands provinces because they come with their own problems and attitudes contributing to law and order issues which tarnishes the good peace loving people of Goroka.

However, the MP is appealing to the people of Goroka district to not sell their traditional land anymore to outsiders.