ENGA LEADERS URGED TO WORK TOGETHER FOR THE PEOPLE.

By Mortimer Yangharry

Lagaip Open MP, Aimos Akem (pictured) is calling on all Members of Parliament (MPs) from Enga Province to leave politics aside and work collectively together for the betterment the province.

The first term MP echoed these sentiments during this Easter period as elected leaders must embrace the original meaning of Easter that is to forgive each other and work together in the best interest of the people.

He admitted that as an elected leader, it is extremely hard to please everyone but when a leader works together with his people, the people feel that they are part of decision making which is mandatory in a vibrant democracy.

” I call for unity amongst us the elected leaders as we must embrace the true meaning of Easter, forgive each other and work together for a better Enga Province,” Akem said.

He urged all MPs to visit their constituencies and show their presence on the ground by interacting with the people on a regular basis to foster a good working relationship with the public.

He reiterated the call for each MPs to go to their electorates when there is a tribal fighting or a disaster that requires leadership to solve preventable issues from spreading.

“The four tribal fights that have erupted in my district since my tenure as MP have been prevented and stopped due to my physical presence with the people on the ground,”Akem said.

He urged his fellow parliamentary colleagues to share developmental ideas and create extensive networks to bring in much needed service and development for the people.

Akem sincerely acknowledged the support of Wabag Open MP and Health Minister .Dr Lino Tom in building the Wabag- Laiagam Road ( Sopas-Yokonda Road) which he plans to provide additional funding so this important road link reach other parts of his Pilikambi LLG and Laigap LLG and eventually join the main Highlands Highway linking Laiagam into Pogera and Kandep respectively.

“Let’s not neglect our people. We must be united and be simple servants to our people.” Akem said.

The environmental scientist turned politician says he will work with his neighboring Wabag Open MP, Kandep Open MP and the soon to be elected Paiela-Pogera Open MP to develop the newly created Lagaip District accordingly.

“Our people need us more than ever now.We must join our hands as one and address our issues back home and leave our politics in Waigani.” reiterated Akem.

He also welcomed the appointment of the new Enga Provincial Police Commander and congratulated Chief Superintendent Fred Yakasa to humbly accept the call of duty to serve his people addressing rising law and order issues throughout the province.

Akem assured Police Minister Peter Tsiamalili, Police Commissioner David Manning and ACP Western End Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Joseph Tondop of his undivided support in addressing lawlessness in the province.

“The Easter Message for Enga Province now is to get united and embrace for lasting peace,” Akem concluded.