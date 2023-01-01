DYNAMIC DEACON HAROLD BURKE-SIVERS TO VISIT PNG

The Catholic Professional Society of PNG (CPS PNG) President, Mr. Paul Harricknen recently announced the visit of Dynamic Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers to Papua New Guinea set for 10th – 14th of July this year.

Herricknen emphasized that the Evangelist Preacher from the United States of America (USA), Deacon Harold is one of the most sought-after Catholic public speaker and author.

“We are very privileged that he has accepted our invitation to come to PNG,” he said.

Deacon Harold will spend three days in Port Moresby in meetings and evangelizing rallies with different target groups, to address the fast-growing norms of anti-Christian movements around the world. This is the first time a Catholic Evangelist is being invited to address Christians in PNG and the challenges we have in our faith.

The CPS President expressed that with the country going through a lot lately Economically, Politically and Socially, it was important to be spiritual as a country and hold onto to our faiths.

CPS believes this event will remind PNG that God is the greater authority despite all our situations.

Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and a Master’s Degree in Theological Studies from the University of Dallas both in the USA. His areas of expertise include marriage and family life, discerning the will of God, the sacraments, the Church’s vocational choices and how they are lived out, male spirituality, pro-life issues, evangelization, prayer, and many others.

The CPS PNG is excited and extends invitation to all Christians and people of good will in Port Moresby and from the other provinces who can make it, to attend these life changing evangelizing rallies and talks given by this mighty man of God.