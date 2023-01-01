EMTV’S VOCAL FUSION HITS THE BIG 10

By Patricia Popei

What a journey, what a ride, what an experience, what an adventure, what a thrill of excitement and what an amazing nine years of front row entertainment it’s been! And we get to do it all again, one more time!

Since its conception in 2014, EM TV’s Vocal Fusion has grown from strength to strength each season, and not once had it deflected from its key purpose, and that’s to creating a platform to showcase the hidden gems, the raw home-grown vocal talents in Papua New Guinea.

But this wasn’t to be just another music competition like every other competition. What we at EM TV envisioned was to give more than just a stage for what would become the future Papua New Guinean Stars to perform on.

We wanted to create means and contribute to ways in both the individual’s personal and professional development. It was to be a memorable experience, a journey of a lifetime, one that not only provided the tools to enhance and grow their talent, but one that also provided the tools to boost self-confidence, reinventing oneself to stay relevant, and navigate through whatever life threw at them; a learning experience that would transform their mindsets to creating and accomplishing amazing things together – propelling them to give their best performance of a lifetime.

On top of that, we wanted to encompass an historical side to PNG music, which became the show’s point of difference. We encouraged the aspiring future musicians to honour and pay homage to our fore fathers of Papua New Guinea’s music industry, our music legends. In doing so, this became an educational experience for those that entered the competition.

Nine Seasons of witnessing dreams turning into reality, instilling positive habits in young minds, reshaping the way they think about progressive change and success, showcasing unforgettable talents to have ever performed on the EM TV’s Vocal Fusion platform…Season 10 is set and ready to commence its audition tour, with its first stop over in Lae City on the 27th of May, 2023.

Celebrating years of musical success, new found friendship, and sharing inspiring stories and testimonials, EM TV Vocal Fusion remains committed to growing Papua New Guinea’s vocal talents and gets into celebratory mode as it hits the big 10!

The Vocal Fusion Team, are geared up and ready to discover new raw singing talents in 2023. We look forward to meeting you all.

Audition Dates and Centres are as follows:

Lae – Saturday 27 May, 2023 | Mt. Hagen – Saturday 3 June, 2023 | Kokopo – Saturday 10 June, 2023 | Alotau – Saturday 17 June, 2023 | Port Moresby Saturday 24 & Sunday 25 June, 2023.