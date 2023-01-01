SANDIS TSAKA APPOINTED THE PROVINCIAL ADMINISTRATOR OF ENGA PROVINCE

Sandis Tsaka is now the Provincial Administrator of Enga Province

Ever since his official appointment as the Acting Provincial Administrator for Enga on the 17th of October 2022, after the passing of Dr.Samson Amean, Tsaka had continued to lead and work on major impact projects left by his late predecessor until his acting appointment was confirmed by the National Executive Council (NEC) on Wednesday.



Tsaka is an experienced senior public servant serving as the Deputy Provincial Administrator (Economic Services) for over 10 years with the Enga Provincial Administration.

He had served under late Amean’s leadership as a senior public servant gradually climbing the pinnacle of government administration to the position of Deputy Provincial Administrator (Economic Services) with the Enga Provincial Administration until he was appointed the Acting Provincial Administrator last year.



A highlight for the leader includes resurrecting the Wabag Rugby Football League and supporting the semi-professional countrywide off-season rugby league competition which is now known as the Coca-Cola Ipatas Cup significantly contributing to the development of rugby league in the country.



Upon taking the reign as the Chairman of the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL), Tsaka spearheaded the successful affiliation of the PNG SP Hunters team into the Intrust Super Cup of Queensland, Australia setting history when the Hunters snatched a maiden Intrust Super Cup title with a dramatic finish over Sunshine Coast Falcons with an upsetting 12-10 win at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday September 24, 2017 just 8 days after the country celebrated 42 years of its nationhood.