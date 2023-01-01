DISTRICT DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY PRESENT CHEQUE TO AVIATION

By Thelma Allingham



Angoram District Development Authority as once again pulled through for its people in the remotest parts of the district with a

presentation of a K250,000.00 cheque to Samaritan Aviation or as locals call them “Saman Balus”.



The partnership between Angoram District and Samaritan Aviation through the office of their local MP and Minister for Forestry Salio Waipo has paved way for the much needed medevac program carried out in Angoram District over the years.



District Administrator Martin Anscar said the annual support funds provided by the District to Samaritan Aviation has saved many lives and it’s a worthy cost because it benefits not only the people in remote parts of Angoram but the entire Sepik Region as well.



Anscar said for almost seven years since the establishment of Samaritan Aviation in Wewak,East Sepik Province -Angoram District has been a part of their growth and expansion and they will continue to support the good work of Samaritan Aviation.



Speaking on behalf of Samaritan Aviation CEO Mark Palm,Country Director Chris Cooke said their mission at Samaritan Aviation is to bring hope and healing to remote communities in Papua New Guinea through aviation services.





He also said they a grateful that Angoram District has been very supportive towards their work in the District.



We are committed to working alongside communities to provide access to urgent medical care and transportation, and to promote health education and awareness said Cooke.



He also acknowledged Angoram MP and Minister for Forestry Salio Waipo for the recognition he has towards Samaritan Aviation.