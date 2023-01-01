PLAN FOR A NEW MARKET FOR WAPENAMANDA DISTRICT

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Wapenamanda District Development Authority (WDDA) is in the process of identifying a central location area to build a modern market facility for the people.



Chairman of WDDA and Vice Minister for Works and Highways Miki Kaeok told the people who gathered today at Wapenamanda station that the district does not have a proper market for the people to sell their local produce and it is a grave concern that his administration will amicably address in this term of Parliament.



Vice Minister Kaeok admitted that the district was without a proper market for a very long time and it is unacceptable as Wapenamanda is the gateway into Enga Province and the need for a proper market is imminent.



He revealed that the new market will be built in and around the Wapenamanda township area as it is the most central location where all people congregate and do business accordingly.



Kaeok assured his people that the WDDA has set aside sufficient funds to build a modern market with deteriorating road networks in the district currently being upgraded to allow the normal flow of services and other economic activities throughout the district.



Kaeok maintained that he is committed to open up markets for the people and encouraged the people to actively participate in agriculture and register themselves in the SME Policy Roll-out the district is currently implementing.



