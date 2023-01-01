TRUST DEMAND COMPENSATION FOR BAIMURU

The Purari Development Trust raised a concern demanding fair and equitable compensation from the Papua LNG Project for the people of Baimuru.

Chairman of the of the Purari Development Trust, Jacob Kairi raised the concerns on behalf of the trust that speaks in the interest of the nine (9) Baimuru tribes.

“It is unfortunate that we seem to be repeating the mistakes of the past where land owners were forced into a development forum without understanding all of their options”, Kairi said.

Kairi expressed that with the Development Forum fast approaching, rightful title holders on which PRL 15 sits within the upstream segment of the Papua LNG have not been consulted, let alone invited to participate in any of the forums held to date.

The chairman made mention the recent Laba Forum held on the 14th of this month (April) that saw attendance from the Petroleum and Energy Minister Kerenga Kua, Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta, Central Governor Rufina Peter, Hiri Koiari MP Keith Iduhu, Laba Holdings Director Sir Moi Avei and impacted villages of Central Province.

Unfortunately, not even a representative of one of the 9 affected Baimuru Tribes attended this forum.

The Purari Development Trust stressed that the Kikori Open MP and the Gulf Province Governor are responsible to protect the interests of the local land owners and the Local Level Government and should strive to ensure that fair and equitable share for the local parties involved is obtained.

“Developers must not only make a profit for themselves but they must also bring along the people of Papua New Guinea with them.