Puma Energy Open New Service Station

Additional services are now available at the Waigani Fuel station that was opened yesterday (Monday 17 January) after three months of renovation work.

This includes faster modern fuel pumps and the upgraded convenience store where sale of gas is also available.

It will serve people in the Moresby-North West electorate and is one of 100 service stations selected to undergo Puma’s SME partnership with local business owners.

The opening of this service station is the first in 2022 and Puma Country General Manger, Hulala Tokome said the station was upgraded using Puma’s latest global standards.

Similar renovation works are being conducted at selected Puma Stations in other provinces.