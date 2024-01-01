BbP’s IT & DL Team Leader, Richard Bridger, with students happily displaying the BbP App on tablets

To mark the International Digital Day, the Buk bilong Pikinini (BbP) students kick started their Digital Learning program for this year.

The program, sponsored by Exxon Mobil includes BbP app that supports the children curriculum learning through games and contains word recognition, phonics and spelling.

The app is designed to closely align with BbP syllabus, games and levels of reading.

The App contains audio books, stories and flipbooks of BbP’s own published readers and picture books, developed especially for culture appropriateness to ensure children recognize themselves in books they are reading.

All contents in the app and tablets are vetted and created by BbP to guarantee children’s safety which allows them to develop good digital skills carefully guided by BbP’s teachers.

In addition to Early Childhood Digital Learning programs, BbP has a website developed to support its teachers with their digital skills to enable them to use online learning platforms and internet as part of their digital skills.