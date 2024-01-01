AITAPE SOLAR FARM GOES THROUGH 14 DAYS TRIAL STAGE

By Thelma Allingham

After countless months of enduring power supply disruptions, the people of Aitape Town in West Sepik Province can now be relieved from that stress thanks to the Australian Government’s PNGAusPartnership Program through Ausaid.

The Aitape PNG Power Limited Power Supply Upgrade project done by Gen Off Grid, an Australian Company saw the installation of 1050 solar panels to generate a whooping 780 kilowatt solar power supply to help reduce diesel reliance and enable clean and reliable power for public use.

Nearing its completion phase, the Aitape Solar Farm is now undergoing a 14days trial stage which began on Wednesday (21st) and will continue until the 14days is lapsed.

The green energy project which is set to be environmentally friendly will directly benefit the estimated fifteen thousand populace of Aitape Town including villages along East and West Coasts of Aitape District.

The successful sync between the Hybrid Solar Power System and the PNG Power Gensets and grid on Wednesday paved way for the town to be fully powered by Solar generated power supply at around seventeen past two in the afternoon to date.

The stage trials will continue on for 14 days for variations to be made were needed before the project could be fully launched.

The K16.6 multi million Kina Hybrid Solar Power Systems Project is scheduled to be launched early next month.

Aitape District Development Authority has acknowledged the Australian Government for the initiative and partnership in helping PNG Power Limited to provide reliable power source to the people of Aitape.