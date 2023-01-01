DEPARTMENT OF MINERAL POLICY AND GEOHAZARDS MANAGEMENT ON MADANG EARTHQUAKE

By Sharon Engnui

Two earthquakes registering 6.7 and 6.9 in magnitude hit Madang Province at the depth of 53 and 71 kilometres respectively at 8:40 PM on Saturday Night.

The two earthquakes were felt in Madang, Mt.Hagen, Simbu and Morobe Provinces.

This information was disseminated through the office of the department of Mineral policy and geohazards Management in Port Moresby.

According to the department responsible for monitoring earthquake, the Mineral policy and geohazards management, the two earthquakes occurred as a result of collision interception of the south Bismarck plate and the Solomon Sea Plate beneath the Finiserre Range in the Madang Province.

Reports have been received that the Air Traffic Tower in Mt.Hagen was damaged due to the two earthquakes. People were urged to prepare for the aftershocks.

These two earthquakes of 6.7 and 6.9 magnitudes occurred at the depth of 53 and 71 kilometres. According to the director, threat of Tsunami is limited.