AIYURA GRADUATES 278 GRADE 12 STUDENTS

A total of 278 grade 12 students at Aiyura National School of excellence graduated yesterday under the theme Empowering Innovative Citizens To Inspire Beyond The Horizons.

The Guest of Honour was first lady Racheal Marape, the wife of Prime minister James Marape.

The first lady congratulated students for coming a long way in their journey and encouraged that they must put God first in all things.

She said, “our world today is full with a lot of influence that can destroy our education aspirations as we continue into tertiary level or life back in our community.”

Lady Marape who is also a former student of Aiyura National School of excellence graduated in 1990.

She urged all parents to continue to support their children in the education space as they are the valuable assets for the country.

“Some of you students will continue to tertiary intuitions while some of you won’t make it, but we must not lose hope”, she said.

“Formal education system can fail you but you are not a failure,” she added.

She advised the students that there are other options that one can pursue in their education interest or other hobbies and interests that are productive and constructive in order to contribute to nation building.

The graduation is one of many held yesterday for grade 12s preceding their exam week set for the 16th to the 20th of October this week.