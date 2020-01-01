DBTI 19th Graduation

Share the News











The Don Bosco Technological Institute in Port Moresby is witnessed its 19th Graduating rites.

194 students received awards in various fields for diploma and Bachelor.

There were a couple of firsts for the Institution, among them, DBTI being recognised as an institution under the Department of Higher Education, Research Science and Technology.

Pioneer students also graduated in courses offered for the first time in the Institute such as Bachelor in Information Technology.

In his opening remarks, DBTI President Fr Alexander Garces said in this time of political uncertainty, there is hope for Don Bosconians to lift the veil of hope for all.

The motto for the Institute is “Live to serve with honesty and stewardship.