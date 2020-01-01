Manly Prop Keith Titmuss Laid To Rest

Share the News











Manly Sea Eagles uprising forward Keith Titmuss has been laid to rest in an emotional ceremony by family, friends, and teammates.

The 20-year-old tragically passed away last week following a Manly’s training session.

His coffin furnished with his Manly jersey and marked by his official club number 623.

Keith Titmuss

Sea Eagles players Daly Cherry-Evans, Marty Taupau, Brad Parker, Reuben Garrick, Lachlan Croker, Josh Schuster, Morgan Boyle, Ben Trbojevic, and Jake Trbojevic were among the 250 mourners, including NRL head of football, Graham Annesley.

The Manly coach Des Hasler, club owners Rick and Scott Penn, chief executive Stephen Humphreys, club education and wellbeing officer Matt Ballin and recruitment manager Scott Fulton were also present.

“To Keithy’s circle of friends, I say chin up, back straight, be strong. Be sad, but only for a little while. Pursue your dreams and live your best life and remember 623,” Titmuss mum Lafo said.

After the service, friends performed an impromptu Haka for Titmuss.

