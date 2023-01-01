ROYAL NAVY HERE TO LEARN AND OFFER ASSISTANCE

The British Royal Navy is now in the country, exploring and creating relationships with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and getting to network around with people to better understand Papua New Guinea security operations.

This was revealed by captain HMS Tamar for British Royal Navy Commander Teilo Elliot-Smith.

The British Royal Navy will be here in Papua New Guinea for a week to better understand the security priority and how they can offer assistance.

“We have five days of visit and we have different activities, football match, church activities and a VIP tour at ship under the command of PNGDF” Commander Teilo Elliot-Smith explained.

“This enables us to demonstrate our capabilities that each team must have and some of the options that we can offer in working together with PNGDF.”

Commander Elliot Smith said to better understand the relationship and the security protocols; they are in touch with PNGDF and the local Security firm Kuima security who understand maritime rules.

“The regional leadership PNG offers to the region is really important for us to better understand. If we know how PNG operates around the security constraints and priorities, we can plug into that.”

“One of the great thing about maritime is they are universal around the world, engineering, logistics or surviving challenges. We speak the common language already.”

“We can offer some expertise and advice but equally learn from the local challenges as well so we can operate safely in the area.”

Meanwhile, Royal Navy Commander Teilo Elliot-Smith thanked PNG for the hospitality and the cultural experiences as they are far away from home.