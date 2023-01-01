By Gladys Kila

The people of Labuta LLG in the Nawaeb District of Morobe Province will now see the presence of Police with the launch of a new Nawaeb District Community Policing Boat.

The boat was launched by Internal Security Minister, Peter Tsiamalili Jnr at the Voco Point in Lae.

Minister Tsiamalili praised the efforts of Nawaeb DDA through the chairmanship of Nawaeb MP Theo Pelgen.

He said, such initiative is the first of its kind in the country and the boat will enhance police operations along the Labuta coast line.

He added that, report of the boat operations within the LLG can be submitted back to his ministry so that the overall police department can determine the effectiveness of rolling similar concept in other coastal provinces.

Local Member, Theo Pelgen said, this initiative is a holistic approach to serve not only police operations, but will support education, health, economic , law and Justice and good governance for the people of Labuta and surrounding communities as well.

He said the concept was to compliment the effective service delivery right at the village level from one ward to another.