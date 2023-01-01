NEW BUMAYONG POLICE STATION

BY Gladys Kila

As part of enforcing law and order , the Bumayong Community in the Morobe Province were honored to witness the official opening of a new police station by the Internal Security Minister, Peter Tsiamali Jnr.

The opening of the new police station was witness by Morobe Governor, Luther Wenge, Nawaeb MP, Theo Pelgen and ACP Northern commander, Peter Guinness.

The new facility was funded through the leadership of Theo Pelgen. Minister for Internal Security, Peter Tsiamalili Jnr described the facility as the lighthouse for the people, signifying the importance of independence for Papua New Guinea.

He said, this is the very reason PNG got Independence to oversee its own affairs and the police station is the representation being independent.

He added that the infrastructure is built to look after the community and encouraged the people to be humble and involve themselves in revenue generating activities.

Tsiamalili has thanked the local landowners for their approval by allowing this facility to be built on their land.

A mini cash agent was also set up within the precinct of the new police station to allow the Bumayong communities have easier access to banking services.