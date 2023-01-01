COMMUNITY AFFAIRS & NATIONAL CONTENT NATIONAL CONFERENCE AND EXPO TO BE STAGED IN AUGUST 2023 IN LAE

Papua New Guinea’s first ever Community Affairs and National Content Conference and Expo will be staged in August in Lae city.

According to a statement from the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, “community relations and national content are the heart beat of PNG benefits for local communities from any mineral and energy resource development in PNG.”

The Expo is expected to host over 800 delegates, this will include executives from the business sector and a large representation from project area landowners and landowner companies from all of PNG’s major existing or future project developments.

In announcing CANCONEX 2023, the Chamber President Anthony Smarè said, “it is important that the resource sector take the lead in sharing its experiences in this area and for all stakeholders to come together to share learnings and identify opportunities to maximize equitable utilization of community benefits.”

The theme for this year’s event will be ‘Promoting National Participation for Sustainable Communities’.