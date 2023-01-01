SPECIAL ATHLETES RETURN

Team Papua New Guinea to the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany returned today.

The team returned to the country beaming with pride as they had won 4 medals, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

The team won 4 medals, Samantha Maiasa won silver in the 200m finals in a time of 33.07seconds, Grace Dindilo took on a bronze medal in the shotput and 2 in the Mixed Doubles Badminton with Emmanuel Sevara and Martha Ahwong taking on 2 silver medals with Martha also bagging a Bronze for the badminton singles.

The team arrived at the Jacksons’ International Terminal to an excited crowd as their families and bystanders cheered them on.

A proud Head of Delegation, Ben Theodore said, “I think we respect the fact that our programs, Special Olympic Papua New Guinea and Special Olympic concept is not only about sport but its about creating that enabling environment for equal participation in all other services that the government provides. Including health, education and social participation in general.”

20-year-old Martha Ahwong who hails from Central and Gulf Provinces, Martha stated that this is her first time to travel overseas with the team since joining in 2019, Martha was as excited as her fellow teams who had all won medals.

Coach Jenny Sike shared the same sentiment, “we have three rookies and a veteran; however, all our rookies came through with a medal and I am so proud of them. I am sure that we will bring Special Olympics to a whole new level, maybe the next preparation we hope to have as many athletes as possible and win more medals for Papua New Guinea.”

The team looks forward to the next Special Olympics World Summer Games,stating they hope to take on the challenge to do better than the last.